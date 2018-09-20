Arizona Humane Society Canine Couture runway show returns to Polo Party

The Arizona Humane Society Canine Couture runway show returns to the Eighth Annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships Saturday, Nov. 10 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road.

Those interested can enter their dogs online at thepoloparty.com. Entry just requires a polo ticket for any seating option. All breeds, ages, and sizes are welcome to participate, according to a press release.

Polo attendees can dress up their dogs and parade them from one end of the polo field to the other — about 200 yards — in front of the attending crowd of polo party goers.

A panel of judges will judge dogs on their appearance and the creativity of the outfit. The four possible awards are Lugari Best In Show, Bow Tie Stud (boys), Fancy FiFi (girls) and Best Costume. For the winners — there’strophies as well as cash prizes, a release states.

“This will be our biggest and best year yet for The Canine Couture show at The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships,” Owner Ivan Lugari of Lugari Pet Salon, said in a prepared statement.

“The Canine Couture is hilariously funny, amazingly stylish and one of the best events within the event at The Polo Party. Get your dog signed up today so they can be Dog Fabulous.”

Brand new for 2018, the Arizona Humane Society will also have dogs on-site available for adoption.

During the two-day event, there will be six polo matches, plus several events within the event like a preview of the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction, special performances from the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show, “The World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show”, a Canine Couture and much more.

