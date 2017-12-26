Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival showcases diverse lineup

The 27th annual Arizona Musicfest Winter Festival will bring a deeply diverse lineup of exceptional artists, repertoires and musical styles to Valley venues beginning with Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune on Jan. 26.
The 19-concert schedule concludes March 16 with Decades Rewind that turns back the clock to the music of the 60s, 70s and 80s.
In between will be performances by famed singer/pianist Michael Feinstein, internationally celebrated Pink Martini, the iconic bandleader/trumpeter Doc Severinsen, Valley favorite Alice Tatum Band, country superstar Lee Ann Womack, the Festival Orchestra with Maestro Robert Moody featuring premier musicians from the nation’s finest orchestras, and more.
Arizona Musicfest’s Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Maestro Moody will take the stage with special guest pianist Olga Kern and, during Festival Week in February, perform renowned works by Beethoven, Vivaldi, Brahms, Gershwin, Mozart and Strauss.
On Feb. 25, Musicfest honors the centennial of Leonard Bernstein with his cherished choral work, “Chichester Psalms,” and other choral pieces that celebrate his legacy.
Winter Festival tickets are available at www.azmuscifest.org or by calling 480-422-8449. The winter schedule:
* “Chita Rivera and Tommy Tune: Just in Time,” Jan. 26 at Highlands Church, 9050 E. Pinnacle Peak Road, Scottsdale. With a combined 12 Tony Awards to their credit, the duo will perform an evening showcasing the artistry, history and celebrity that have made them iconic stars of the Great White Way and beyond.
* Young Musicians Winter Concert, Jan. 28 at Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., Phoenix.
* Alison Brown Quartet, Jan. 31 at La Casa de Cristo Church, 6300 E. Bell Road, Phoenix. Grammy Winner Alison Brown has established herself as not only one of the best banjo players in the world, but also one of the most innovative musicians around today.
* The Fab Faux, Feb. 2 at Highlands Church. The band brings impeccable attention to reproducing The Beatles’ seminal songs and sound.
* Pink Martini, Feb. 6 at Highlands Church. Self-described as a “little orchestra,” Pink Martini’s music masterfully spans classical, Latin, jazz and classic pop.
* Michael Feinstein, Feb. 8 at Highlands Church. Michael Feinstein, backed by a 17-piece big band, brings his mastery of the Great American Songbook to the Musicfest stage.
* The Doo Wop Project, Feb. 10 at Highlands Church.
* American Brass Quintet, Feb. 12 at Musical Instrument Museum.
* Lee Ann Womack, Feb. 16 at Highlands Church. Country star and Grammy Award winner Lee Ann Womack makes her debut at Musicfest.
* Festival Sinfonia: Vivaldi & Mozart, Feb. 18 at Pinnacle Presbyterian Church, 25150 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale. The Festival Sinfonia, comprised of Festival Orchestra musicians, performs an intimate concert of beloved orchestral works for smaller ensembles.
* Festival Orchestra: Strauss & Brahms, Feb. 20 at La Casa de Cristo Church. Maestro Robert Moody leads the Festival Orchestra, comprised of players from the nation’s finest orchestras.
* Olga Kern with the Festival Orchestra, Feb. 22 at La Casa de Cristo Church. The young Russian pianist and 2001 Van Cliburn Piano Competition Gold Medalist Olga Kern makes her Musicfest debut performing Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3.”
* Festival Orchestra POPS! with Robert Moody & Friends, Feb. 23 at La Casa de Cristo Church.
* Festival Orchestra: Beethoven & Bernstein, Feb. 25 at La Casa de Cristo Church.
* Doc Severinsen’s Trumpet Kings, March 1 at Highlands Church. Joined by trumpet virtuoso Byron Stripling, Doc Severinsen’s Trumpet Kings honors and celebrates the world’s greatest jazz trumpeters of the 20th century.
* Alice Tatum Band, March 6 at Fairway House at Grayhawk, 8620 E Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale.
* Papa Doo Run Run, March 9 at Highlands Church.
* Seamus Egan Project, March 11 at Highlands Church. Founding member of the seminal Celtic band Solas and composer of Sarah McLachlan’s Grammy-winning song, “I Will Remember You,” Seamus Egan explores the breadth and depth of the Irish musical tradition mixed with bluegrass.
* Decades Rewind, March 16 at Highlands Church.
For more information, visit www.azmusicfest.org.
Founded in 1991, Arizona Musicfest, a secular nonprofit arts organization based in North Scottsdale, produces an annual concert festival as well as important music education programs, youth performance opportunities and a life-long community learning series for the Greater Phoenix area.
