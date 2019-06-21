Arizona Musicfest announces 2019-20 lineup

Vanessa Williams (Submitted photo)

The 29th annual Arizona Musicfest festival season brings a diverse lineup of artists to Valley audiences with 27 performances from Nov. 8 through March 13, 2020 across Scottsdale and north Phoenix.

Festival highlights include singer Michael Bolton; entertainer Vanessa Williams; country singer Sara Evans; actor Tony Danza; Chris Botti and Michael Feinstein as well as holiday concerts featuring The 5 Browns and New York Voices, according to a press release.

Other ensembles coming to the Musicfest stage include the John Pizzarelli Trio, The Hot Sardines, Back to Bacharach and Under the Streetlamp.

Michael Bolton (Submitted photo)

A Salute to John Williams, Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition and works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Maurice Ravel and Sergei Rachmaninoff highlight this year’s Festival Orchestra Week in February.

Under the direction of Robert Moody, The Festival Orchestra is comprised of musicians from orchestras across the nation, a release states.

Additional symphonic works include Elgar’s Enigma Variations featuring the “Nimrod” movement, as well as Peter Boyer’s Ellis Island: The Dream of America, which tells the dramatic stories of immigrants to our nation.

“We are thrilled to offer Musicfest audiences another exciting season filled with exceptional artists from across the music spectrum,” Arizona Musicfest Executive and Producing Director Allan Naplan said in a prepared statement.

“While some artists are returning to the Musicfest stage, others are making their much-anticipated festival debuts. Combined, our line-up of diverse artists and musical genres offers something for everyone.”

Tickets for all Arizona Musicfest performances go on sale July 15.

