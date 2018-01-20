Arizona Musicfest presents Young Musicians Concert Jan. 28 at MIM

Fifteen of the Valley’s most talented young classical musicians will showcase their abilities, maturity and artistry at Arizona Musicfest’s Young Musicians Winter Concert 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
Presented in collaboration with the MIM, the young musicians perform diverse classical selections by iconic composers including Bach, Chopin, Prokofiev, Haydn, Rachmaninoff and Mozart.
Seven of the students live in Chandler. Others are from Scottsdale, Gilbert, Laveen, Mesa, Paradise Valley, Phoenix and San Tan Valley.
Single tickets are $23.50 and can be purchased online at www.azmusicfest.org or at the door the day of the performance depending upon availability.
The Young Musicians Winter Concert program includes:
• Barrett Yueh (Desert Mountain High School, Scottsdale), flute, Concerto for Flute & Orchestra, CNW 42, I. Allegro moderato, Carl Nielsen (Mandarin Cheung-Yueh, accompanist).• Alexander Tam (Phoenix Country Day School, Paradise Valley), piano, Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat minor, Opus 31, Frédéric Chopin.
• Alexander Tam (Phoenix Country Day School, Paradise Valley), piano, Scherzo No. 2 in B-flat minor, Opus 31, Frédéric Chopin.
• Miles Fawson (Casteel High School, Gilbert), piano, Rondo Capriccioso, Opus 14, Felix Mendelssohn.
• Hannah Goldstick (Primavera Online High School, Chandler), violin, Cadenza for Solo Violin, Krzysztof Penderecki; Partita No. 2 in D minor, IV, Giga, Johann Sebastian Bach.
• Hannah Viquesney (Arizona School for the Arts, Chandler), marimba, Ameline, Eric Sammut.
• Sara Johnson (Home schooled, Phoenix), piano, Deux Polonaises in C-sharp Major, Opus 26, No. 1, Frédéric Chopin.
• Fiyi Adbenkun (Chandler Hamilton High School, Chandler), violin, Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Opus 35, III. Allegro, ben marcato, Sergei Prokofiev (Zhou Jiang, accompanist).
• MixoLYVian Trio (Leon Kobayashi, Arizona School for the Arts, Chandler, violin; Vincent Claes, Arizona School for the Arts; hometown, Phoenix, cello; Yuna Kang, Arizona School for the Arts, Laveen, piano), Piano Trio No. 39 in G. Major, HOB, XV: 25, “Gypsy”, III. Rondo all’Ongarese, Presto, Franz Joseph Hayden.
• Vivian Zhao (Chandler Hamilton High School, Chandler), piano, Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23, Frédéric Chopin.
• Joel Uliassi (Arizona School for the Arts, Phoenix), trumpet, Trumpet Concerto in E Major, Johann Nepomuk Hummel, (Yeojin Seol, accompanist).
• Nathan Lam (Arizona College Prep – Oakland Campus, Chandler), Prelude in G minor, Opus 23, No. 5, Sergei Rachmaninoff.
• Belle Wang (Mountain View High School, Mesa), violin, Violin Concerto No. 5 in A Major, K. 219, I. Allegro aperto – Adagio – Allegro aperto, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Zhou Jiang, accompanist).
• Caroline Wu (Combs High School, San Tan Valley), oboe, Oboe Concerto in C minor, I. Introduzione – Larghetto II. Allegro, Domenico Cimarosa (Tsai-Ping Chung, accompanist).
Arizona Musicfest’s six Young Musician Competitions (piano, voice, strings, chamber ensembles, brass and woodwinds) and the related Young Musician Performance Series annually attract some of the brightest young stars from throughout the Valley.
For more information, visit www.azmusicfest.org.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.