Arizona Taco Festival at Salt River Fields Oct. 13-14

The ninth annual Arizona Taco Festival 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 13-14 at Salt River Fields, 7555 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale, is to be presented by El Jimador Tequila and Estrella Jalisco beer.

It features a taco-making lineup that includes a spicy mix of past Arizona Taco Festival champions, new restaurants, food trucks and classic Phoenix destinations.

Participating taco vendors will vie for trophies and portions of a $10,000 cash prize purse in a culinary competition each day. Participating taco teams will roll out exclusive taco creations just for the festival, according to a release.

The restaurants include Taco Guild, SOL Mexican Cocina, Ajo Al’s Mexican Café (2017 grand champion), Pokitrition, students from Scottsdale Community College, Gadzooks Enchiladas and Soup, and CRUjiente.

New for 2018, get a worldly taste of tacos from new restaurants including Taste of Korea, Sr. Ozzy’s Tacos y Mariscos, Joe’s Tacos, Herb n’ Smoke Tacos & BBQ, Arizona Tacos and ice cream tacos from Nitro Live Icecreamery.

For a full list of this year’s taco teams, visit aztacofestival.com/tacos. All tacos are $2 and will be purchased with Taco Tokens.

The Margarita Masters Tent will feature a dozen of the Valley’s top mixologists competing for the ultimate prize of margarita supremacy on Sunday, Oct. 14. Each will create his or her own margarita creation for thirsty patrons and judges alike. Additional tickets are required to enter the Margarita Tent, according to the release.

Tickets are available for both Saturday and Sunday, including tickets to a VIP Tent presented by Talking Stick Resort. This ticket comes with five beverages, 10 tacos and access to an exclusive area featuring private shaded seating, private bathrooms, and a Talking Stick Resort DJ. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to aztacofestival.com.

