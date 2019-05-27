Arizona Theatre Company holds auditions on June 3

Arizona Theatre Company is holding general season auditions for Equity actors for the 2019/2020 Season in Phoenix.

Auditions for Equity actors will take place 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-5 p.m. Monday, June 3. Phoenix auditions will be at the Arizona Opera Center, 1636 N. Central Ave., Phoenix.

Appointments are required to audition. Contact Anna Jennings at 520-884-8210, Ext. 7508 or ajennings@arizonatheatre.org. Ms. Jennings will return voicemails within 24 hours.

Non-equity actors may attend the call but will only be seen if time is available. Additional auditions in Phoenix and Tucson will be scheduled later for equity and non-equity actors.

Actors must bring a recent headshot and current resume. Actors must prepare two contrasting monologues or one monologue and one song totaling no more than four minutes combined.

A piano accompanist will be provided if sheet music is presented. A CD player will also be available with an auxiliary cord to play music from a device. Total length of the audition must not exceed four minutes.

If necessary, callbacks for specific productions will be held at later dates throughout the season.

Arizona Theatre Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to non-traditional and multi-cultural casting. Artists of color are encouraged to audition.

In an effort to keep current files of Arizona actors, ATC requests that local actors unable to attend auditions send a hard-copy headshot and resume to Anna Jennings: Casting, ATC, P.O. Box 1631, Tucson, AZ 85702-1631.

In celebration of ATC’s 53rdAnniversary Season, the following is the performance schedule and contract dates for the season:

• The Royale – by Marco Ramirez, directed by Michael John Garcés (8/13/19-10/20/19)

• Silent Sky – by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Casey Stangl (9/24/19-12/1/19)

• Cabaret – Book by Joe Masterhoff, music by Joe Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, directed by Sara Bruner (10/29/19-1/26/20)

• “Master Harold” …and the Boys – by Athol Fugard, by Kent Gash (12/27/19-3/1/20)

• The Legend of Georgia McBride – by Matthew Lopez, directed by Meredith McDonough, co-production with Milwaukee Repertory Theatre (2/12/20-4-21-20)

• Women in Jeopardy! – by Wendy MacLeod, directed by Sean Daniels(3/26/20-6/2/19)

For more information, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

