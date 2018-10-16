Arizona’s Children Association to host dancing fundraiser competition

The Arizona’s Children Association is hosting a “Dancing with the Stars” event Saturday, Dec. 1 at the JW Marriott Camelback Inn, 5402 E. Lincoln Drive in Paradise Valley, hoping to raise money for the Strengthening Families Fund.

Dancing for Arizona’s Children, which is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will feature 14 local community leaders paired with a professional dancer to compete to fundraise for the organization’s foster care, adoption, kinship, family education and support services, according to a press release.

Some local leaders include Catherine Alonzo, CEO of Javelina; Michela Belluso, managing partner at Davidson/Belluso; Bryan Lee Briggs, senior database administrator for JusticeTrax; Genevieve Brooks, program supervisor at Arizona’s Children Association; Angela DeRosa, physician at DeRosa Medical; Thomas Durisek, dentist at Open Wide Dental; and Wesley Fuller, business analyst for Chicanos Por La Causa.

Others participating are Heather Iorillo, finance executive for Accelerated Consulting Group; Elizabeth Overholt, assistant attorney general; Kristina Paiva, partner at Thorpe Shwer P.C.; Jennifer Patel, manager of Phoenix Suns Charities; Robert Rose, a local letter carrier; Leanna Taylor, executive director for Arizona Pet Project; and Tom Wisz, vice president of human resources at Outfront Media.

Adult tickets are $125 and youth tickets are $75. Tickets are available online at dancing for azchildren.org.

