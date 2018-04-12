Art blossoms in May at Royse Contemporary 

Royse Contemporary in Scottsdale will have an opening reception Thursday, May 3, for Daniel Shepherd’s The Echo of Nature.
For the last four years, Mr. Shepherd and Royse have collaborated on exhibitions that showcase the artist’s collages. In this exhibition, the artist wanted to work with something considered universally beautiful, flowers, according to a release.
“This striking body of work captures that essence, offering a familiar recall running through the work along with the artist’s intention and desire to highlight the pure beauty of nature,” according to the release announcing the exhibition.
“I am thrilled to bring this riveting collection of Shepherd’s new collage work to Royse Contemporary,” curator Nicole Royse stated. “Over the last several years of working with Mr. Shepherd his work has continued to evolve while maintaining its energy, distinctive voice and element of surprise that engages his viewers’ senses.”
“Flowers are something that folks deliberately bring into their lives because they are beautiful or give as a gift to someone they love,” Mr. Shepherd stated. “Nature echoes over and over again, the same flowers bloom, the leaves fall and return, the snow falls then melts into our water, year after year.”
Mr. Shepherd is a self-taught artist based in Phoenix. His work is included in private collections around the world, and he has exhibited his work extensively throughout Arizona and Palm Springs Calif., the release stated.
An opening reception will take place 5-10 p.m. Thursday, May 3, coinciding with the weekly Thursday Scottsdale ArtWalk.
The Echo of Nature will be on view from May 3 through Friday, May 25 at Royse Contemporary, which is in the Marshall Square complex, 7077 E. Main St., Suite 6, Scottsdale. Royse Contemporary is open 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Friday; 6-9 p.m. Thursday; and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, visit roysecontemporary.com.
