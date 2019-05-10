Artist Kale presents exhibit: Before Ever After: My American Fairytale

Scottsdale Public Art and local artist Shachi Kale will unveil a new exhibition, “Before Ever After: My American Fairytale,” on June 3.

The exhibit at the Appaloosa Library, 7377 E. Silverstone Drive, in Scottsdale, according to a press release, shows a series of paintings that address the artist’s journey after marriage, from Mumbai, India to Chandler, Arizona.

A free opening reception will be held 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the Appaloosa Library for “Before Ever After: My American Fairytale,” which is Ms. Kale’s second solo exhibition, the release said.

A glimpse “through the lens of fairytales” of what was called the lonely and difficult parts, “before the princess gets her ‘ever after,’” rich watercolors in the exhibit have the detailed allegorical feel of Indian miniature art, with a modern twist, including the immigration experience.

Ms. Kale’s autobiographical exhibition tells of her journey: fighting her fears, dealing with loneliness, and a loss of identity as she learns to negotiate a new life in Arizona.

From learning to drive to raising her two boys far away from her own parents and extended family, her story is presented as a modern fairytale with all the classic elements of dragons, forests and fairy godmothers.

“It is both so personal and also at the same time universal, so it felt fitting to show it through the lens of fairytales, where one can identify with the princess who has a difficult, if ultimately satisfying, journey towards her ever after,” Ms. Kale said in a prepared statement.

At the center of the exhibition, she shares a message of home and community, where individuals become “fairy godmothers” as they reach out in kindness and impact the lives of others.

Also, her depictions of the female form are both autobiographical and universal to women finding their place in the world, the release detailed.

The visual storyteller, graphic designer and children’s book illustrator, uses watercolors, acrylics, embroidery and digital arts mediums. She is influenced by Indian miniature art patterns, decorative elements, motifs and vibrant color.

She trained as a graphic designer at a design institute in her native Mumbai, the release said, noting that she even had a career in advertising and opened her own design studio.

After moving to the U.S., in 2001, Ms. Kale worked as a designer for the Maricopa Community College District and illustrated children’s books. Her art was recently selected to be used on all printed and commemorative materials for the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards, the release added.

Visit: ShachiKale.com for more information on the artist.

Go to: ScottsdalePublicArt.org/events.

