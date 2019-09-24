Artist Matt Lamb’s work will be showcased at the new Avery Lane 2

Darlene Richert stands in front of Matt Lamb original pieces from a private California collection at her Scottsdale-based luxury consignment store, Avery Lane 2, which has a grand opening on Thursday, Sept. 26. (Submitted photo)

As a staple in contemporary art, the late Matt Lamb broke boundaries in aspects of his life as an artist, sculptor, philosopher, activist and world-traveler.

Fifteen of Mr. Lamb’s original pieces from a private California collection can be viewed and purchased at Scottsdale-based luxury consignment store, Avery Lane 2, according to a press release.

Avery Lane 2 is an extension of the Avery Lane consignment store that expanded and doubled its size on Sept. 6, making it among the largest consignment shops in the country, according to a release.

Mr. Lamb’s art has been displayed in exhibitions in The State Russian Museum, the Centre-Picasso, Centre Joan Miró, Westminster Cathedral, among others, the release said.

As a tribute to his activist spirit, Avery Lane 2 owner, Darlene Richert, will donate $10 for every guest attending the grand opening event featuring live music, wine and hors d’oeuvres from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.

Donations will go to Rosie’s House that provides artistic musical lessons to the Valley’s most under-served population. Recently, Ms. Richert raised $60,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale.

In honor of the artist whose legacy graces the store walls, the grand opening of Avery Lane 2 will also offer collective art project stations for attendees to gather to paint and customize umbrellas to be hung in the store as an art installation, according to the release.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.