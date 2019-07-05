Artist uses Taliesin West drafting drawers in new exhibit

An example of Ralph Michael Brekan’s work. (Submitted photo)

Dion Neutra and Dulce Stein Presents at the Neutra Institute Museum and Gallery of Silver Lake in Los Angeles “Absolutely Wright, new work by Ralph Michael Brekan,” featuring work from Taliesin West Studio in Scottsdale.

The artist is debuting six 40-by-54-foot mixed media collage, assemblage and mixed printmaking artworks, according to a press release. These works were created on the backside of drafting drawers from architect Frank Lloyd Wright Taliesin West Studio.

The Smithsonian archival project at Taliesin West finished in 2015 and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation converted the drafting studio into a gift shop.

The drafting tables were dismantled and discarded and archivist Zach Dean Glover salvaged several drawers, with Mr. Brekan being gifted six for the purpose of this series in 2016.

“I committed myself to salvaging the drawers to become substrates for collage artworks dedicated to Wright,” Mr. Brekan said in a prepared statement.

One particular piece in the new series titled, “Plans for a Greater Bagdad” is especially close to the artist’s heart, incorporating the original 1958 drafts and down scaled facsimiles of those actual drafts into the art piece.

The Bagdad Opera House blueprints from this project were repurposed for the Grady Gammage Auditorium in Tempe.

“I have had the great privilege of working throughout this building as a local stagehand in Phoenix, as well as spending my early childhood growing up in a Usonian home designed by a Taliesin progeny,” Mr. Brekan said.

“My service as a stagehand at Grady Gammage Auditorium holds a strong personal connection for me with Wright and his work.”

Mr. Brekan is an artist and filmmaker based in California. He discovered a passion for art at a young age, going on to pursue it in many forms including the visual arts, acting, and filmmaking, a release states.

He has exhibited his artwork extensively around the world in both group and solo exhibitions. Mr. Brekan’s film work include “Decentered,” a 27-minute psychological thriller addressing hot button issues of national security and invasion of privacy.

Previously in 2012 he created the experimental feature “Lighthouse Lane,” a Sundance entry, which won seven awards including best experimental feature at the LA Movie awards.

Dion Neutra and Dulce Stein Presents at the Neutra Institute Museum and Gallery of Silver Lake will host an artist reception on Aug. 1.

“Absolutely Wright, new work by Ralph Michael Brekan” will be on display at Neutra Institute Museum and Gallery of Silver Lake from July 31 through Aug. 25.

