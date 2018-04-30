‘Ashes to Ashes’ lights up stage in Fountain Hills

“Ashes to Ashes,” a story of a wild weekend binge that leads a man on a journey of lies to keep his secrets from an alimony-hungry ex-wife and the largest hit man in New Jersey, will take the stage this month at the Fountains Hills Theater.
The show, Fridays-Sundays May 18-June 17, replaces FHT’s previously announced “Country Jukebox,” which will now play July 13-Aug. 5. All previously purchased tickets for “Country Jukebox” will be honored for “Ashes to Ashes” or may be used during the later dates of “Country Jukebox,” according to a release.
“Ashes to Ashes” stars multiple award-winning actors, including FHT’s artistic directors Ross Collins and Peter J. Hill, who have not appeared together on stage in more than six years.
“Copperstate Productions, the company producing ‘Ashes to Ashes,’ is delighted to have the opportunity to put two of the Valley’s most award-winning comedic actors together in one hilarious farce,” the release stated. “Hill and Collins have played the roles of R.J. Spaulding and his crazed neighbor Bobby in the past, and both are gearing up for another ‘wild weekend binge’.”
Mr. Hill’s wife, Noel Irick, joins the cast as R.J.s’s ex-wife, Vivian.
“Ashes to Ashes” will play May 18-June 17, 2018, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for those 17 and under. The production is not recommended for children as it contains adult subject matter and language. Group rates, veteran, active duty and senior discounts are available.
“Ashes to Ashes” is directed by Mr. Hill. The cast also includes Brooke Arellano, Bill Bennet, Sarah Brisco and Carolyn Elizabeth Brooker.
Tickets are available through the theater box office at 480-837-9661, extension 3, and online at www.fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays.
All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., the corner of Saguaro Boulevard and Rand.
