Big Earl’s party aims to add to food bank’s cupboard

Jun 27th, 2018

A fundraiser next month encourages guests to dress in their “best.” (Submitted photo)

Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center will benefit from a fundraiser produced by Big Earl’s Greasy Eats in Cave Creek and set to take place 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, July 21.

Brooke Dallas, owner of Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, 6135 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, said the event will feature “insanely named costume contests,” games, an inflatable waterslide, a disc jockey and music.

“We will collect canned goods beforehand and donate a percentage of sales to local Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center,” the restaurant owner stated. “Having fun and giving back to the community is what it’s all about.”

Participants for the adults-only party are encouraged to dress in their best overalls, mullets, beer bellies, curlers, slippers, Spam, Slim Jim’s and Pringle cans.

