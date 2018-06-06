Bodega 13 to host jazz concert series throughout June

Bodega 13, 8876 E. Pinnacle Peak Road in Scottsdale, will feature jazz concerts in its dining room from 7-10 p.m. every Thursday night starting June 14. as the restaurant will transform into a Jazz Club for dining and listening to top Southwest jazz artists.

Reservations are required as there are 100 seats available. Dinner reservations will be available from 5-8 p.m. with a special late-night menu available after 8 p.m. A $20 cover charge will be added to the bill, according to a press release.

“Our customers continually tell us that there is a lack of quality entertainment in North Scottsdale and we responded,” Owner Emily Foppe said in a prepared statement. “My husband and I love jazz and there is nothing offered in this area so this is an exciting venture.”

Opening night, will feature Alice Tatum, a jazz artists in Phoenix. She is an award-winning singer who has been in the Phoenix music scene for more than 30 years.

She is a jazz vocalist, as well as playing in pop music genres, and has performed with Michael McDonald, Tom Scott, The Righteous Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Alice Cooper and Nancy Wilson, a release states. She has sung on national commercials, TV and film, as well as on her own three CD projects.

The following week, Sherry Roberson and Beth Lederman will perform.

Ms. Roberson has received inspiration from jazz and blues artists of the 1940s and 1950s and grew up singing the jazz songs of singers such as Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughn, Dinah Washington, Billie Holiday that she learned from her father’s old RCA record club collection.

Before then, as a young girl, she was cultivating her silky-smooth vocals in an old country-gospel church choir in her hometown of Detroit, Michigan, where she still performs on occasion.

Ms. Lederman is a jazz and rhythmic Brazilian and Latin-jazz piano styles, not only in the Phoenix area, but throughout the western U.S. She has been playing professionally for more than 20 years, leading several bands and playing with The Diamonds, Bobbie Vinton and the Drifters.

Wrapping up the schedule will be Dennis Rowland with Diane Lee Thursday, June 28.

Born and raised in Detroit, Mr. Rowland was a voice in Count Basie Orchestra between 1977 and 1984, sharing the stage with Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Joe Williams and Tony Bennett.

He was featured on the orchestra’s Grammy Award-winning release “On the Road” in 1980. Since the Count Basie days, Mr. Rowland has lived and performed in Phoenix. Recently, he was name one of two Artists of the Year at the Governor’s Arts Award ceremony.

Ms. Lee has performed and toured with performers such as Reba McEntire, Sister Sledge, Diana Ross, Neil Sedaka, David Foster, Stevie Wonder and George Benson.

Ms. Lee learned to play many instruments and became a professional singer at age 17. Her first original recording was “Call on Your Friends.” After touring the Southwest with guitarist Donnie Dean, she collaborated with him, establishing several rock and soul albums and recordings.

