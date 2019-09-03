Camelback Studio Tour returns to south Scottsdale

The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale returns to Scottsdale Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3. (Submitted photo)

The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale is back for the 11th consecutive event, taking place in local home art studios in a south Scottsdale artists’ neighborhood from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3.

“The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale not only offers art enthusiasts a chance to mix and mingle with their favorite artists and see current works in their own studios, it is also a great chance to buy local art direct from the source for holiday gift giving,” Lynn Gustafson of the South Scottsdale Art Alliance said in a prepared statement.

“We are proud to host this event which serves as a way to promote local artists and preserve their masterpieces.”

Seven of the nine stops are located within the Scottsdale neighborhood between 54th and 60th streets as well as Oak Street and Thomas Road, according to a press release.

Two stops are just outside the boundaries of this neighborhood including artist Kevin Caron’s studio at 5831 N. 46th Place and The Shemer Art Center, which is hosting an art show during this same weekend, at 5005 E. Camelback Road.

The seven remaining stops will be at:

5909 E. Edgemont Ave.;

2642 N. 58th Place;

5702 E. Wilshire Drive;

2320 N. 58th St.;

5628 E. Vernon Ave.;

5601 E. Lewis Ave.; and

5454 E. Vernon Ave., Phoenix

The Camelback Studio Tour and Art Sale represents more than 25 artists. Guests are welcome to start at any point during this free, self-guided three-day tour and make their way along the art trail in any fashion they so choose — including on foot or bike.

