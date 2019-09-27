Canal Convergence wins top international events award

“Floatus” by Walter Productions on left; and “Re-Cylone” by Martin Taylor and the Chromaforms Art Collective were part of the award-winning 2018 Canal Convergence. (Photo by Betty Hum Photography)

Scottsdale Arts won 12 awards from the International Festivals & Events Association on Sept. 25, including top honors for Canal Convergence | Water + Art + Light.

The Pinnacle Awards recognize the best festivals and events from around the world. Awards were announced during the 64th Annual IFEA Convention, Expo & Retreat in Williamsburg, Virginia.

The competition attracts entries from some of the world’s top festivals and events. Those responsible for the events vote for their peers, according to a press release.

Winning entries came from diverse events organizations such as the National Cherry Blossom Festival, the Kentucky Derby Festival, and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses. International winners included events in Australia, Ireland, South Korea, and United Arab Emirates.

Awards are given in four budget categories. Canal Convergence competed in the second-highest budget category against events like the Des Moines Arts Festival and Denver’s Cherry Creek Arts Festival, while Scottsdale Arts Festival competed in the third-highest division, the release said.

Canal Convergence won the Gold Grand Pinnacle Award in its budget category plus honors in these categories:

Gold: Grand Pinnacle Award

Gold: Best Event Program

Silver: Best Company Image Pieces

Best Other Merchandise

Scottsdale Arts Festival won eight awards, including four Gold recognition in these categories:

Gold: Best Newspaper Insert/Supplement

Gold: Best Promotional Poster

Gold: Best T-Shirt Design

Gold: Best Sponsor Partner

Silver: Best Miscellaneous Multimedia

Silver: Best Food & Beverage Program

Bronze: Best New Merchandise

Best Children’s Programming

“I am extremely proud of the amazing team that has created two, large-scale, world-class events in the heart of our beautiful city,” said Dr. Gerd Wuestemann, president and CEO of Scottsdale Arts, in a prepared statement.

“In the short time I have served as CEO, I have seen this unique arts umbrella grow together. When all of Scottsdale Arts works together, we are much more than the sum of our parts. Being recognized by our global peers is fabulous, and seeing our community come together around these great arts events is deeply rewarding.”

Scottsdale Arts is a nonprofit organization that partners with the City of Scottsdale to provide artistic services, inspired experiences and creative educational opportunities throughout the city, according to the release.

The other awards received by Scottsdale Arts honor the many elements that contribute to presenting major events like Canal Convergence and Scottsdale Arts Festival each year.

“The arts have always been at the core of what makes Scottsdale such a special place to live,” said Scottsdale Mayor Jim Lane in a prepared statement.

“Canal Convergence is an event that celebrates our public art investment and brings over 250,000 of our citizens together. We are proud of our partnership with Scottsdale Arts and honored that this hallmark event has received this international recognition.”

In 2018, Canal Convergence moved to a new November timeslot and will return Nov. 8–17, the release noted.

Kim Boganey, director of Scottsdale Public Art, the branch of Scottsdale Arts that created Canal Convergence, credited support of partners like the City of Scottsdale, the Tourism Development Commission, Experience Scottsdale, Salt River Project and Billie Jo and Judd Herberger for making the event possible.

“What began as a means for public art to transform place has turned into a recognized destination event for Scottsdale that touches on all aspects of the arts, sustainability and ways to learn more about the world we live in,” Ms. Boganey said in a prepared statement.

“I am humbled and honored that IFEA has recognized what Canal Convergence has become.”

Meanwhile, the Scottsdale Arts Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary on March 13–15, 2020, at Scottsdale Civic Center Park, the release noted.

Guests can enjoy visual, culinary, cultural and performing arts, including 170 jury-selected artists from the United States and abroad.

