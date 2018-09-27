Carstens Fine Art Studio and Gallery to showcase work local artist, owner

Scottsdale Gallery Association is celebrating the start of the art season with a “Demonstrate” ArtWalk from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11.

Carstens Fine Art Studio and Gallery, 7077 E. Main St., will present guest artist Sandra Caldwell Ortega during the “Demonstrate” Artwalk, along with owner and artist, Cyndy Carstens demonstrating their painting techniques, according to a press release.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artists and have light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres accompanied by live music performed from guitarist John Calvert. The gallery and studio are open daily. The exhibition may be viewed during business hours.

Sandra Caldwell Ortega is a pastel painter, originally discovering her passion for Pastel when she took a class in 1998, falling in love with the possibilities of the medium.

Her attraction to pastels, she says, is to the intensity of the pure pigment and the forgiving nature of the medium.

“My style is mostly representational, with a rich blend of color layers with an emphasis on detail,” Ms. Ortega said in a prepared statement. “Through living in the desert, you experience intense sunlight, creating opportunities to see vibrant colors, textures and deep shadows all year around.”

Ms. Ortega has participated in numerous exhibitions including both group and solo shows. Her work has garnered several awards.

She is a member of Artlink, Local First, as well as a juried member of the Pastel Society of America, the International Association of Pastel Societies, and a Signature Member and board member of Arizona Pastel Artists Association.

Ms. Ortega grew up in Southern California, going on to study fine art and sculpture at California State in Fullerton.

Moving to Hawaii in 1977, she and her husband started an art business, producing air brushed and silkscreen products that sold in retail shops and art fairs.

She eventually moved to Arizona in 1980 where she entered the graphic design field and currently invests her non-painting time working for the Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

Ms. Carstens is a painter and gallery owner who creates oil paintings exploring expansive spaces, moments of stillness and faith. She utilizes a broad spectrum of colors, along with layering and combining genres within her work reinventing the southwest landscape, a release states.

“The colorful compositions are the music in my head; are the light in my soul and the passion of my heart imparting a message of contentment, peacefulness and hope; trees, cacti and other images tell our human stories of fortitude,” Ms. Carstens said in a prepared statement.

Finding inspiration in the sky, exploring cloud formations and color combinations, she said her work focuses on the ever-changing weather patterns of the Southwest balanced by organic forms and landscape.

“My artistic point of view revolves around making art that can be visual music for all generations and sentiments,” she said.

Ms. Carstens has exhibited her work extensively across the country and her work is represented at UGallery of San Francisco as well as her own gallery.

Her work is included in both private and corporate collections around the U.S. and eight countries. Her work has been featured on many television/radio news programs throughout her career and her work has gleaned numerous awards.

Most recently her work was included in the National Weather Center Biennial — 2017 and she received the Artist Award of Distinction Richeson: Landscape 2016 Exhibition; the Artist of the Year, Sonoran Arts League; Arizona Artists Guild Best of Show Award; Chairman’s Award, Peoria Arts Council Annual Juried Exhibition; and the Artist of Distinction Award, Manhattan Arts International.

She has studied the arts at four universities including Arizona State University, three artist schools and purposes to be an eternal student. Ms. Carstens also shares her knowledge through workshops and private art lessons, please inquire for more information.

