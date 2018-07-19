Children’s Learning and Play Festival slated for September at WestWorld

The Third Annual Children’s Learning and Play Festival returns to WestWorld of Scottsdale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept 8.

This event will feature with authors, illustrators, performances and learning for toddlers, children and families. The festival is indoors, air-conditioned, open to the public and free thanks to Tuft and Needle and BASIS Charter Schools, according to a press release. Parking is $5 and there are added costs for rides, face painting, food and concessions.

Storytelling, puppet shows, sing-alongs, costumed characters, music, entertainment and learning activities will return.

With Barnes and Noble Authors and Reading Zone, Awesome Toddlers Softy Play Zone, Dino Crew Dinosaur Zone, Museum of Science and Sustainability STEM Zone, McDowell Sonoran Conservancy Nature & Wildlife Zone, YMCA Health Zone, LEGO play area and City of Scottsdale fire, police and service vehicles.

The festival focus is on literacy, education and early childhood development, a release states.

It’s a full-day of learning for toddlers, children and kids of all ages. Food concessions, face painting and inflatable rides will be available. There will also be an option to donate non-perishable food items to the Vista del Camino Food Bank.

