Compass Players close season with ‘West Palm Prime’

Compass Players brings its second season to a close by throwing open the doors on the world premiere of veteran TV writer/producer Cynthia J. Cohen’s romantic comedy about finding love in the “prime of life,” “West Palm Prime,” March 15-31 at TheatreWorks, 10580 N. 83rd Drive in Peoria.
Directed by and starring Jeanna Michaels, Ms. Cohen, whose television career includes “Army Wives,” “When Calls the Heart” and “Melrose Place,” tells the story of life in a Florida retirement community where days are filled with cards, bragging about grandchildren, comparing ailments and eating early. But, can two people find love, especially if they’re in-laws?”
“West Palm Prime is a truly heartwarming story about love, loneliness, friends and the difficult but rewarding process of uncovering true feelings,” Ms. Michaels said. “It’s really about life and we’re sure many in our audience will see themselves on stage.”
“West Palm Prime” stars Ms. Michaels, whose own television career includes roles on “Dallas” and “Knight Rider,” as Rose, Dave Golden as Milt, Derek Gaboriault as Ryan, CD Macaulay as Tom, Dan Meiller as Nathan, Peter Noonas as Murray and Megan Holcomb as Jennifer.
Tickets are $33 with discounts for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at the Theater Works Box Office at the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts. For information, call (623) 815-7930.
Show times are 7 p.m., Thursday, March 15, Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18; 7 p.m. Thursday, March 22, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 25; and 7 p.m., Thursday, March 29, Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31.
“West Palm Prime” concludes Compass Players’ 2017-18 season. The 2018-19 season lineup will be announced soon.
For more information, visit www.compassplayers.com.
The Scottsdale Independent is published monthly and mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses in Scottsdale.