Country revue returns Friday to Fountain Hills stage

“Country Jukebox” will return to the stage July 13-Aug. 5 at the Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills.

In this musical, audience members who arrive at least 15 minutes before curtain are invited to select their favorites from a jukebox of more than 100 tunes that are among the greatest country songs ever written, according to a release. The choices are tallied and a new revue, created by the audience, is brought to the stage.

“As exciting for the performers as it is for the audience, a great part of the show takes place backstage out of the audience’s sight. ‘Country Jukebox’ requires an amazing cast of actors whose versatility is put to the test each night as they adapt to the demands of each evening’s audience,” the release stated.

During the half hour before curtain, the cast mingles with the audience and collects their jukebox selections for the evening.

With the help of staff, songs are put in dramatic and comedic order, divided by style, duets and ensemble numbers.

Country Jukebox is produced by Copperstate Productions in collaboration with Fountain Hills Theater.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for children 17 and under and students with ID’s. Veteran and group discounts are available through the Box Office, 480-837-9661, extension 3.

