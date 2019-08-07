Date for Open Your Heart Gala set for Oct. 11

The Open Your Heart Gala will be Oct. 11 in Scottsdale. (Submitted photo)

Hunkapi Programs, an equine therapy farm in Scottsdale, announced the fourth annual signature Open Your Heart Gala for Friday, Oct. 11, celebrating the nonprofit’s 20th anniversary.

The event, taking place on the property at 12051 N. 96th St, will be a farm-to-table dinner, which a surprise local celebrity chef will cater, according to a press release.

All funds raised from the event go to a wide array of services offered by the nonprofit including therapeutic riding, counseling, emotional regulation, team building, addiction recovery and more.

“Every year, thousands of at-risk and differently abled people come through our gates seeking support,” Terra Schaad, founder of Hunkapi Programs, said in a prepared statement.

“This gala allows us to celebrate our love stampede and fundraise to keep our crucial programs running.”

Clients who participate in Hunkapi’s different programs include those diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, attention deficit disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, emotional disorder, addiction disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tickets for the event begin at $250.

Hunkapi, based in Scottsdale, brings to the Valley a variety of horse powered activities for children and adults including therapeutic riding lessons, equine assisted psychotherapy and garden therapy.

Most of the lessons come from the horses, who gently guide clients toward greater mindfulness of self and others. The name is taken from a Native American word that means “I am related to everyone” and expresses the deep sense of connection between horse and human, a release states.

