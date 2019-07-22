Desert Foothills Theater announces fall events, early bird season tickets

The Desert Foothills Theater will celebrate pirates this fall with several special productions and events.
The theater will present the “Pirates of Penzance Jr,” from Sept. 27 to Oct. 6, according to a press release on the production directed by Terry Temple of Temple Music, whose daughter, Emily, is choreographing.
The youth production, features kids ages 13 – 18 years old, and will be presented in the Blackbox Theater at 33606 N. 60th St. in Scottsdale.
The performances include a special needs event, where the flashing lights are taken out, the volume of the music is lowered, scary parts softened, and complete black-out between any scenes are eliminated, the release noted, encouraging anyone interested in attending the special needs performance to contact Tia Wooley, Desert Foothills Theater managing director at tia@azfcf.org.
The Desert Foothills Theater will also host a Tea-totaling Pirate Party for the final performance of “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” show at 12:30 at the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th St. Bldg. B in Scottsdale.
“National Talk Like a Pirate Day is Wednesday, Sept. 18, the release added.
Auditions for the Desert Foothills Theater’s “Annie Get Your Gun” production are Sept. 7 – 8. Sign up for a time to audition on the DFT website. All ages, from 5 to 105 years old, are welcome to audition the family show, the release said.
The Desert Foothills Theater recently announced early bird pricing until Aug. 15 for its annual season tickets–one ticket to each of six shows with youth and general admission pricing. Dates and specific seats may be selected at the time of season ticket purchase.
For information on tickets and auditions, visit dftheater.org.
The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.