Desert Ridge Marketplace STEAM Exploration Day is Saturday, Sept. 21

Stop by The District Stage between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for free, hands-on STEAM Exploration Day activities. (Submitted photos)

Desert Ridge Marketplace will host STEAM Exploration Day Saturday, Sept. 21, with fun science, technology, engineering, arts and math activities for the entire family.

The free event will be held at The District Stage from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Desert Ridge Marketplace, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix, according to a press release, describing hands-on and “brainy fun” activities.

Live scientific stage shows include:

Wacky Science Show — “Dr. Science” will take families through an experiential journey of all of the fun science can create.

Balloon Cowboy — Learn what can be done with simple balloons and a bit of science

Interactive stations include:

Van De Graaf Generator — See what 200,000 volts of electricity looks like.

Slime Factory—Make slime to take home and experiment with different formulations to make the best slime.

Elephant Toothpaste—See an amazing scientific reaction before your eyes.

Graphite Circuits—Create an electrical circuit and test it out with LED lights.

Art Robots—Robots can make art, too; Use your robot to create art to take home.

Rubber Band Shooter—Make a Rubber Band Shooter to take home and challenge friends at a target shooting contest.

Balloon Rocket—After seeing the Balloon Cowboy’s Balloon Show, race friends with a balloon rocket.

Fruit and Veggie Stamps—Learn how to make art with fruits and veggies.

Musical “Petting Zoo”—Courtesy of the Musical Instrument Museum, children and families are encouraged to try out instruments.

