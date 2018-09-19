Desert Stages Theatre brings Halloween spirit to Scottsdale stage

Desert Stages Theatre will present “Young Frankenstein,” “The Butterfly’s Day” and “The Bad Seed” in October.

“Young Frankenstein,” which begins its run 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5, follows Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of Victor Frankenstein, as he inherits his family’s estate in Transylvania and finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors.

Written and composed by Desert Stages late founder, Gerry Cullity, “The Butterfly’s Day,” which has its first show 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, is an original musical about a butterfly who lives for only one day but must overcome the evil Gypsy Moth Queen and her accomplices Sneaky, Sleazy, Slimy and Sluggy, who attempt to banish butterflies forever.

This is a youth show performed by actors ranging from ages 3-19.

“The Bad Seed,” based on the classic ’50s horror film, follows Colonel and Christine Penmark’s daughter Rhoda, who becomes suspicious after one of her schoolmates mysteriously drowns at a picnic.

It will be on stage initially at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19.

“Young Frankenstein” performances will run Oct. 5-Nov. 4 on the main stage with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees take place on Sundays.

“The Butterfly’s Day” performances will run from Oct. 13-28, with shows every weekend at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

“The Bad Seed” will run Oct. 19-Nov. 18 with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. in the Actor’s Cafe.

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586. To purchase tickets, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

