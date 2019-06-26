Desert Stages Theatre presents ‘The Dixie Swim Club’

Desert Stages Theatre announces the opening of “The Dixie Swim Club” running through Aug. 4 at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Based on the 2008 novel written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, “The Dixie Swim Club” play follows the storyline of five Southern women, whose friendships began years ago on their college swim team, according to a press release.

They set aside a long weekend every August to recharge those relationships, free from husbands, kids and jobs, the release described. The women meet at the same beach cottage on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other’s lives.

A comedy, the play will be directed by KatiBelle Collins and is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., in New York, the release noted.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. on Sundays at Desert Stages Theatre.

Visit: DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664 to purchase tickets.

