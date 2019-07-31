Desert Stages Theatre taps rock opera to open season

Desert Stages Theatre is at the Scottsdale Fashion Square at 7014 E. Camelback Road. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Desert Stages Theatre announces the revival of the original musical “In the Kingdom of Clouds” will kick off the 25th anniversary season of DST at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

“In the Kingdom of Clouds” is a lyrical rock opera, which DST late founder Gerry Cullity wrote and a DST alum Matthew Villarreal directed, according to a press release. It will be performed over two weekends with $20 special ticket pricing.

“In the Kingdom of Clouds” is set in a post-apocalyptic world where hope and creativity have been lost. But those who live above, in the Kingdom of Clouds bring to life a lyrical rock opera about love, sacrifice, hope and fate.

This musical takes attendees on a unique adventure; one right above humanity the whole time.

Cirrus, the son of the cloud king Cumulus, tries to restore balance to the world, while going on his own journey finding love for himself and the people around him.

This special engagement show will be performed over two weekends, Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11, 2019. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E. Camelback Road.

