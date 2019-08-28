Desert Stages Theatre to host ‘Chicago High School Edition’

“Chicago High School Edition” will run through Sept. 29 with showings on the weekends. (Submitted photo)

Desert Stages Theatre recently is hosting the opening of the teen show, “Chicago High School Edition” Friday, Aug. 30 at Scottsdale Fashion Square, commencing a run through Sept. 29.

“Chicago High School Edition” is based on the Kander and Ebb award-winning musical adapted by Samuel French, according to a press release.

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap. Amos finds out he’s been duped and turns on Roxie.

Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another murderess, Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the American Dream: fame, fortune and acquittal.

“Chicago High School Edition” is modified to be content-appropriate and flexible. It has been adapted to remove overtly sexual references and adult language and is being widely performed by high schools across the world, a release states.

This Desert Stages Theatre production is being directed by Chris Chavez, choreographed by Madison MacDonald and features some of the Valley’s top teen actors: Kyra O’Connor as Velma Kelly, Annibelle Washburn as Roxie Hart and Hayden Skaggs as Billy Flynn.

Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 1, 8 and 29; and 4 p.m. Sundays Sept. 15 and 22.

