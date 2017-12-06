Detour Company Theatre slates performances in Scottsdale

A view of Detour Company Theatre’s actors during a recent rehearsal. (submitted photo)

The Detour Company Theatre has announced its 37th musical production, “Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.”

The local theater troupe offers its shows for free, with four scheduled performances during Jan. 12-14 at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second Street.

Detour Company Theatre provides authentic performance experiences and theatre training for adults with cognitive and/or physical disabilities, giving opportunities to develop artistry, demonstrate courage and collaboration, experience joy and share magical musical theater with the community, according to a press release.

“Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’s” performance dates are:

  • 1 and 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, 2018;
  • 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018; and
  • 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

For more information visit www.detourcompanytheatre.org or email info@detourcompanytheatre.org.

