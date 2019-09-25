DFT invites costumed community to Masked Madness Fundraising Gala

The Desert Foothills Theater invites the community to wear costumes and join the organization for its Oct. 27 Masked Madness Fundraising Gala.
Hosted by David Simmons of the UBU Project, Masked Madness 2019 supports Desert Foothills’ scholarships, education and productions for its season, according to a press release.
The fundraiser will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th St. Bldg. B, Scottsdale with tickets starting at $20.
“Wear your full masquerade attire — your Halloween costume will be fun — and join us for drinks, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, entertainment, games, a silent auction, dessert auction and a live auction,” said Tia Wooley, Desert Foothills Theater managing director in a prepared statement.
“Win prizes, join in on the costume contest and enjoy great food while having fun with the theater people!”
The Desert Foothills Theater will also present “Freud’s Last Session” for one performance at 7 p.m., on Oct. 18, in the Holland Community Center, the release said of the play about psychoanalyst Dr. Sigmund Freud who invites a young, rising Oxford Don C.S. Lewis to his London home and clashes about love, sex, God, and life. Tickets are $25.
Theater education classes are also offered for afterschool as well as for adults. DFT has classes on beginning acting, film making, set building, improv, playwriting, intermediate acting, and advanced acting.
All those interested in classes are directed to the organization’s website, under the education section, according to the release.
For tickets and more information about upcoming events: DFTheater.org.
Or, call 480-488-1981.
