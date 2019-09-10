DFT presents pirate events this fall, fundraising gala

The Desert Foothills Theater will celebrate pirates this fall with special productions and events such as the “Pirates of Penzance Jr.”
The “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” a youth production, featuring kids ages 10 – 18 years old, is Sept. 27-Oct. 6 in the Cactus Shadows Fine Art Theater, 33606 N. 60th St., Scottsdale.
This is directed by Terry Temple of Temple Music, whose daughter Emily is choreographing, according to a press release.
Performances include a special needs event, where the flashing lights are removed, the volume of the music is lowered, scary parts are softened, and complete black-out between any scenes are eliminated, the release said, encouraging those attending the special needs performance to contact Desert Foothills Theater Managing Director Tia Wooley at tia@azfcf.org or 480-488-1981.
Events:
Pirate Tea Party
The Desert Foothills Theater will present a Tea-totaling Pirate Party hosted by the English Rose Tea Room for the final performance of the “Pirates of Penzance Jr.” show from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Cactus Shadows Fine Art Center Lobby. Tickets are available online for the tea and include finger sandwiches, cookies and non-caffeine tea, served by the characters from the show, who will also read a story, perform a couple of songs, and do photos with the children attending before the show starts at 2 p.m.
Oct. 27 — Masquerade Madness Fundraising Gala attendees are invited to wear full masquerade attire such as a Halloween costume. There will be drinks, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, entertainment, games, prizes, a silent auction, dessert auction and a live auction at the Holland Community Center plus a costume contest.
Masked Madness 2019 supports Desert Foothills’ scholarships, education and productions for its season and is hosted by David Simmons of the UBU Project. The fundraiser is 5:30-8:30 p.m. and tickets are available at dftheater.org.
Theater education classes are offered for afterschool as well as for adults. The Desert Foothills Theater offers classes on beginning acting, film making, set building, improv, playwriting, intermediate acting, and advanced acting. Information on classes are under the education section at dftheater.org.
Visit: DFTheater.org or call 480-488-1981.
