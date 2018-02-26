The Dixie Dregs to play at Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts

Six-time Grammy-Award nominated musical virtuosos, The Dixie Dregs are gearing up for their “Dawn of the Dregs Tour,” a national U.S. headlining tour that will bring them to over 30 cities this year including Scottsdale Sunday, April 22 at the Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St.
The upcoming performances will mark the first time in 40 years the original band — Steve Morse (guitar), Andy West (bass), Allen Sloan (violin), Steve Davidowski (keyboards) and Rod Morgenstein (drums) — will share the stage, according to a press release.
“This tour is the result of the overwhelming requests we’ve received from a loyal audience of diehard Dregheads, and new fans who have never seen us perform live, but discovered the band for the first time through Steve’s membership in Deep Purple, or Rod as the drummer for Winger,” Mr. West said in a prepared statement.
“We can’t wait to play for them all.”
Mr. Morse’s career started with the Dixie Dregs. The band traces its true beginnings to the band Dixie Grit, which started in a Georgia high school with Mr. Morse on guitar and Mr. West on bass.
Dixie Grit morphed into the Dixie Dregs at the University of Miami School of Music, where Mr. Sloan (violin) and Mr. Morgenstein (drums) joined up with Mr. Morse and Mr. West, who were the “dregs” of Dixie Grit.
The members of the Dixie Dregs remained committed to attending the University of Miami School of Music, which hosted a musical community during their tenure, including Pat Metheny, Jaco Pastorius, T Lavitz and Bruce Hornsby, among many others.
In 1975, the group recorded its demo album, The Great Spectacular, at the University of Miami and then re-released on CD in 1997, a release states.
After graduation, the band moved back to Augusta, Georgia where Mr. Davidowski (keyboards) completed the band. The band paid its dues and honed its skills playing in bars and venues throughout the South in the mid-70’s.
It played a fusion of rock with progressive and jazz elements to create a uniquely instrumental-driven style that has stood the test of time.
Based on a short demo and a tip from former Allman Brothers keyboardist Chuck Leavell along with legendary Allman/Dregs tour manager Twiggs Lyndon, Capricorn Records signed the Dixie Dregs to record Free Fall (1977).
