Documentary ‘Lives Well Lived’ to air at Scottsdale Arts

Filmmaker Sky Bergman announced the forthcoming theatrical release of her award-winning documentary film “Lives Well Lived,” with a screening in Scottsdale, that shares the experiences of seniors 75-100 years old.
“Lives Well Lived” will screen at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St., Sunday, June 17.
The film features 40 people who share their intimate memories, personal histories, secrets and insights into living a meaningful life, according to a press release.
With collective life experience of 3,000 years, their perspectives reveal a treasure of life lessons and a reminder of the greatest role models in our own families.
“It has been a six-year long labor of love to see this film to fruition. From the first days filming in my grandmother’s kitchen, to the moment of the final edits, it is a great honor to share the stories of the amazing people featured in the film. It has been a dream come true to share their words of wisdom with the world,” Ms. Bergman said in a prepared statement.
