DST announces 7 shows, lineup for Actor’s Cafe stage

Desert Stages Theatre announces its 2019-20 lineup of shows for the Actor’s Cafe stage that includes Broadway classics, premiers, holiday musicals, comedies and dramas.

Located within Desert Stages Theatre in Scottsdale Fashion Square, beginning in August the Actor’s Cafe stage will feature the premiere of Matt Cox’s Harry Potter parody, “Puffs” directed by Dan Ashlock Jr, according to a press release.

The show will also feature the two-character play, “Oleanna” written by David Mamet. Philip Grecian’s classic, “A Christmas Story the Play,” will return to DST for the holiday season, the release said.

DST will kick off the new year with playwright, Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Nile,” a mystery play directed by Mark C. Allen Clemente. “Jake’s Women” written by Neil Simon will be in the spring followed by the comedy-drama, “Steel Magnolias” written by Robert Harling.

Rounding out the season will be John Van Druten’s “Bell, Book and Candle,” a Broadway romantic-comedy that later became a film, the release added.

Shows taking place on the Actor’s Cafe stage include:

Puffs – Aug. 16 – Sept. 29, 2019



Oleanna – Oct. 11 – Nov. 17, 2019



A Christmas Story the Play – Nov. 29 – Dec. 22, 2019



Murder on the Nile – Jan. 10 – Feb. 23, 2020



Jake’s Women – March 13 – April 26, 2020



Steel Magnolias – May 8 – June 14, 2020



Bell, Book and Candle – June 26 – Aug. 9, 2020

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre is at 7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586.

