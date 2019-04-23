DST announces April 26 opening night of ‘Broadway Bound’

Desert Stages Theatre, 7014 E. Camelback Road, Suite 0586 in Scottsdale, announces opening night of “Broadway Bound” 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 26 in the Desert Stages Actor’s Cafe.

“Broadway Bound” is the third play in a semi-autobiographical trilogy written by American playwright Neil Simon, according to a press release.

DST performed the preceding plays in the trilogy, “Brighton Beach Memoirs” in 2015; and “Biloxi Blues” in 2013.

“Broadway Bound” follows Eugene and his older brother, Stanley, as they enter show business as professional writers. The brothers begin writing comedy to cope with their parents’ break-up and eventual divorce.

However, when their material is broadcast on the radio for the first time, the family is upset to hear a thinly-veiled portrait of themselves played for laughs, described the release.



Performances of “Broadway Bound” will begin on Friday, April 26, and end on Sunday, June 9. “Broadway Bound” will play 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 2 p.m. Sundays, according to the release.

The show will be directed by KatiBelle Collins, and feature David Buehrle and Raymond Cusick playing the parts of Eugene and Stanley, added the release.

Limited $20 pre-sale tickets will be available for purchase online through Thursday, April 25 using promo code “BROADWAY,” the release noted.

To buy tickets, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

