DST announces duo of shows opening in time for Halloween

Desert Stages Theatre announces the opening of “The Addams Family” on Friday, Oct. 18 and “The Wizard of Oz” on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Both shows take place on DST’s main stage, according to a press release detailing the two productions said to be “in time for Halloween.”

Based on the original television show that debuted in 1964 and the series of movies that followed, “The Addams Family” is directed by Lisa Barton Figueroa.

“The Addams Family” is a dark comedy that embraces the wackiness in every family, the release said, describing the character Wednesday as the ultimate princess of darkness who grew up and fell in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.

However, her parents never met him and everything will change for the whole family on the night they host a dinner to meet the “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

“The Addams Family” is performed by teen actors along with special guest stars Lisa Barton Figueroa on Oct. 16-18 and Lynzee 4man on Oct. 25-27 in the role of Grandma.

“The Addams Family” performances run from Oct. 18-Nov. 10 with shows 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Performances running on Sunday, Oct. 20 will be held at 2 p.m. and performances on Oct. 27, Nov. 3 and Nov. 7 will be 4 p.m.

Running concurrent to “The Addams Family,” DST announces “The Wizard of Oz,” based on the books by L. Frank Baum and the classic 1939 film, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, the release said.

The play about Dorothy and her dog Toto as they are transported from Kansas by a tornado to the land of Oz with new friends, is directed by Kristin Alba and Erin Tarkington.

The show includes all the elements from the original motion picture like the Yellow Brick Road, Scarecrow, Tin Man and the Cowardly Lion and more.

“The Wizard of Oz” is performed by child actors ages 5-19. Performances will run from Oct. 26-Nov. 10 with shows at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday, according to the release.

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

