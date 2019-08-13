DST presents Off-Broadway comedy “Puffs” Aug. 16-29

Desert Stages Theatre announces Matt Cox’s off-Broadway comedy “Puffs” will open Friday, Aug. 16.

The “spirited parody play” rated R for adult language will be directed by Dan Ashlock Jr., according to a press release describing “Puffs”as being set in a “famous wizarding world” where for seven years a certain boy wizard went to a Wizard School and conquered evil.

However, the story of Puffs who attends that school for seven years is a tale for anyone who has “never been destined to save the world,” the release said of the show for adults, which does not focus on the brave, brainy, nasty, or good-looking students of the wizarding world.

Instead, the play focuses attention on embracing the nerdier, less than exceptional students attending the school and who are assigned to the house called Puff.

“Puffs” will be performed Aug. 16-Sept. 29. Performances will be Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at DST located in Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Visit: DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664 to purchase tickets.

