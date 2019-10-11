DST presents: ‘Oleanna,’ 2 person drama opening Oct. 11

Desert Stages Theatre announces the opening of the two person production, “Oleanna” on Friday, Oct. 11 at Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Oleanna will be performed on Friday, Oct. 11 at Scottsdale Fashion Square. (Submitted photo)

Based on the 1992 drama written by David Mamet, “Oleanna” is described as an “emotionally challenging production” depicting college student, Carol, stopping by her professor’s office to get his help so she can do better in class.

During the first meeting, the two discuss the nature of understanding and judgment in society, as well as their very own natures and places in society, according to a press release, noting the “bond” formed.

However, when they meet next, accusations arise from Carol alleging that she was sexually harassed at the first meeting and a report was filed to the tenure committee.

The second meeting dissects the first with every word and nuance of the first meeting “twisted into something else,” the release said, detailing the scenario of the third meeting involving court officers and more drama.

This production is directed by Virginia Olivieri and features two of the Valley’s top actors: Peter Cunniff as John the professor and Rachel Brumfield as Carol the student.

This is the second David Mamet show in the DST Actor’s Café as the first was Glengarry Glen Ross in 2016, noted the release.

Performances will run from Oct. 11 – Nov. 17 with shows at 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday; and at 2 p.m. Sundays.

For tickets, visit DesertStages.org; or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

