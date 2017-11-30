Dweezil Zappa kicks off 2018 ‘Choice Cuts’ tour in Scottsdale

Dweezil Zappa kicks off the first leg of his 2018 “Choice Cuts!” tour with a concert planned 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 30, at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets for the Danny Zelisko Presents event go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 1. Visit http://www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org/
There’s no stopping Dweezil Zappa from continuing his mission to unlock the mysteries held within the superabundance of Frank Zappa’s iconic music. For over a decade, the renowned guitarist has been honoring his father by touring the world with his Grammy-winning project, now named Dweezil Zappa. The first leg of the tour begins March 30, 2018 here in Arizona and will keep the Zappa train rocking and rolling for six weeks across the United States and Canada.
In “Choice Cuts!,” he has curated an all new show filled with some of Frank Zappa’s boldest compositions or as Dweezil says, “A collection of the meatiest tracks,” with which he plans to satiate the appetite of Zappa fans, old and new.
“Dweezil takes his job as Frank’s musical ambassador seriously,” writes the LA Times and because of that, he doesn’t mess around when it comes to the musicians who share the stage with him. While Dweezil has played with a small assortment of his favorite Frank Zappa alumni, he has always been more widely recognized for leading a powerhouse band of his own, filled with insanely talented “fresh” musicians.
“For me, it has always been important to carry the music forward for a new generation of fans but with a new generation of musicians.”
Joining Dweezil this year are a few new faces including Adam Minkoff on lead vocals and rhythm guitar. “Adam is incredibly well suited to perform this music. His skill set and vocal abilities open up a huge range of possibilities for us.”
“Cian Coey, is another secret weapon!” The rest of the ragingly talented band is filled out with core members, Ryan Brown (drums), Kurt Morgan (bass), Chris Norton (Keys) and the more than slightly amazing multi-instrumentalist Scheila Gonzalez, who has been in Dweezil’s band since its inception in 2006.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts is located at 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale. To charge by phone, call 480-847-4681. All tickets are subject to facility and ticketing surcharges. All ages welcome.
