Educational gallery rebrands with new still life exhibition

The main gallery space in Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has a new name, mission and exhibition.

Formerly called the Young@Art Gallery, the room at the southeast corner of the center’s atrium is operated by Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, a branch of Scottsdale Arts that was known as Scottsdale Arts Education & Outreach until July when it also rebranded, according to a press release.

Now called the Center Space, this new community space is designed to provide a place for visitors to learn about the arts by doing, the release said, adding that each fall and spring exhibition will feature hands-on activities or interactive displays.

“The common thread of the exhibitions that will be in the Center Space is visitor interaction,” said Laura Hales, curator of education for Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, in a prepared statement.

“We see it as half-art gallery, half-art studio, where patrons can come enjoy the exhibition by viewing the art and engaging in activities that are designed to broaden understanding of the exhibition theme.”

The first exhibition in the new Center Space is “The Close Observation of Inanimate Objects,” featuring paintings and drawings from 14 contemporary artists in the still life genre.

The exhibit is Sept. 28 through Jan. 5, 2020 at Center Space, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. Second St. The exhibit is open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and during evening performances.

An opening reception for “The Close Observation of Inanimate Objects” is 7–9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, inside the Center Space at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.

“While still life has been a dominant theme throughout art history, artists today are using unconventional mediums, depicting contemporary subject matter and expanding the definition of the term ‘still life,’” Ms. Hales said.

Artists in the exhibition include Rachel Bess, Alexandra Bowers, Kate Breakey, Stephen Buxton, Elizabeth Cheche, Anne Coe, Matt Dickson, Suzanne Falk, Sherry Leedy, William LeGoullon, Carrie Marill, Ellen Murray, Anthony Pessler and Barbara Rogers, according to the release.

For the interactive component of the exhibition, there will be easels, drawing benches and art materials such as paper and pencils available for anyone who wants to draw a still life setup in the gallery. Specific times will also be set aside for visitors to work in a medium of choice including paint or pastel.

“Community engagement is at the core of Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, which is why the Center Space is such an exciting opportunity for us,” said Natalie Marsh, director of Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation, in a prepared statement.

“We want to ensure that the arts are accessible to all ages and abilities. We hope that the community feels welcome to enter the space, explore it, and create art while they are there.”

Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation also operates a smaller hallway gallery at the Center called the ArtReach Space, located west of the Center Space near Stage 2. The ArtReach Space is a community gallery showcasing work addressing social issues and concerns; plus offers a window into Scottsdale Arts and City of Scottsdale art programs.

Currently exhibited in the ArtReach Space is “Memory Lounge,” featuring work by participants in Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation’s Memory Lounge program for people living with mild to moderate stages of dementia-related illness and their care partners, the release said, adding that it showcases a ceramic installation participants created in a series of workshops led by artist Danielle Wood.

Visit: ScottsdaleArtsLearning.org/exhibitions.

