Eli Tomac wins Round Four Monster Energy Supercross event

Monster Energy Supercross, an FIM World Championship, hosted Round Four of the 2018 season inside the University of Phoenix Stadium Saturday, Jan. 27.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac scored his second consecutive overall event win in Glendale. In the 450SX Class Main Event. Mr. Tomac captured the lead from the start and ran away with the win, leading all 23 laps ahead of Monster Energy/Knich/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia.
“That was a big, big push,” Mr. Tomac said on the podium. “The pressure behind me was there the entire time; you couldn’t miss a line. I nailed everything … That was just awesome. We put in a big effort all day and to go out on top was the best.”
In any great event, there must be a ceremony to introduce the players. On the big screen, participants are introduced and their brand made apparel matches the motorcycle they ride.
When it’s showtime, spotlights, engines revving and a history stretching the oceans, this Supercross race is fueled with Monster Energy and nerves of aluminum alloy.
As the big screen shows how some players spend most of their lives preparing for races like this one, in front of 54,623 fans, we also remember the evolution of the auto-cycle, weekend scrambles for titles and the desire to race the best.
Many brands didn’t make to modern day motorcycle across country, or Motocross Racing and Supercross is not cross country.
This awesome, climate-controlled event brings the audience closer to the action than any televised version and it could be said that this is as real as it gets. This event creates new highflying moto-celebrities every year in towns across the U.S.
There may be many differences from old racing and today’s racing, what remains the same is how Live audiences revel in awe at the riders’ devotion to speed and their courage to defy gravity, while racing to the finish.