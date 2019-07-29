Fall Concert Series slated for Scottsdale Quarter

Scottsdale Quarter will host a free fall concert series through September and October. (Submitted photo)

The Scottsdale Quarter will play host to a free fall concert series with Valley musicians taking the stage every Saturday through Oct. 26.

Concerts will be on The Quad and will begin from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 with Shallow Water performing. Subsequent concerts will be at the same time and location, according to a press release.

Shallow Water is an Arizona cover band that performs a wide array of songs from classic to current hits.

British Invasion will play Sept. 14. This band of four international members bring their international experience together to recreate the music of the British Invasion from 1963-68.

Dueling Pianos, a classic rock band performing on the fountain, will play Sept. 21. Sugahbeat, a reggae and samba act, will follow on Sept.28.

Pearl Ridge will kick-off October with a rock, pop, funk and country cover performance on Oct. 5. Rock Lobster will follow on OCt. 12 and will perform 80s retro music.

Crown Kings will take the stage Oct. 19 and will perform covers from top rock songs from the past 30 years. DJ Dean will close out the series on Oct. 26 as the New Jersey native combines deejay with live instruments.

