FHT announces Legends of Song, starring T.A. Burrows

The Fountain Hills Theater with Act Two Productions will present: Legends of Song, a one-man tribute to 10 “great American singers.”

An evening of music portraying 10 singers, 20 songs and humor is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30 and Monday, July 1 at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Boulevard, according to a press release.

T. A. Burrows

Award-winning entertainer and impressionist, T.A. Burrows will use his vocal talents to recreate the styles and sounds of Johnny Mathis, Bobby Darin, Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Ray Charles, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond and Sammy Davis, Jr.

From performing Mr. Mathis’s “Misty” and Elvis’ “Teddy Bear” to Sinatra’s classic “That’s Life,” between the songs, Mr. Burrows performs with biographical facts about each of the musicians during the more than an hour show.

Mr. Burrows has performed more than 2,600 shows throughout the U.S. and Europe. He has appeared in Las Vegas, and has worked with such stars as The Temptations, Patti Labelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Chicago, The Pointer Sisters, Brian McKnight, and the late Bob Hope, the release states.

He is also the executive producer of Act Two Productions, a Phoenix area entertainment company that has produced a variety of popular musical tribute shows, including “Sentimental Journey,” “Top of the Charts,” “Swing Street Cafe,” “Remember When,” “Rockin’ the Classics,” and “Timeless.”

Individual tickets are $33 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and under.

