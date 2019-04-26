FHT announces premiere of new musical, ‘Disenchanted!’

From left, Cinderella – Erica Glenn, Snow White – Brandi Bigley, Sleeping Beauty – Elizabeth Bridgewater (Photo by Steve Klein)

Fountain Hills Theater announces the Arizona premier of the new musical, “Disenchanted!” which is a modern take on a fairy tale.



According to a press release, the musical dispenses with poisoned apples, glass slippers and the traditional idea of princesses, but describes royal renegades tossing tiaras in what is called a hilarious subversive, not-for-the-kiddies musical.

Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses offer another slant on what really happens with “ever after,” even coining: OMFG! — Oh, My Fairy Godmother!

Disenchanted! is presented through special arrangement with Dennis T. Giacino and is produced by Leah Klein, directed by Peter J. Hill, musically directed by Robin Peterson and choreographed by Noel Irick.



The musical stars Brandi Bigley, Elizabeth Bridgewater, Breanna Ghostone, Erica Glenn, Juli Gore, Ariana Iniguez, Tina Khalil, Leah Klein, Anna Sell and Kori Stearns, added the release.



Disenchanted! will play May 10 – 26, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. , noted the release

Tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available. Veteran and active duty discounts.



All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Boulevard. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661, extension 3; or visit fhtaz.org.

Box Office hours are 12-5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m-5 p.m. on Saturdays.

