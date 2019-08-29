FHT announces the opening of the ABBA musical Mamma Mia!

Mary Francis Coleman, Britt Powell and Janine Smith will perform in Mamma Mia! at The Fountain Hills Theater Photo by Stephanie ‘Tippi’ Hart

The story of ABBA’s musical Mamma Mia!, with its timeless songs surrounding a mother, daughter and three possible dads, will play Sept. 6-22 at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N Saguaro Blvd.

Show times are at 7:30 p.m.,Thursdays through Saturdays; and 2 p.m., Sundays. Based on the book by Catherine Johnson, Mamma Mia! music and lyrics are by Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Anderson, according to a press release on the musical based on the music from the band, ABBA, which Andersson and Ulvaeus were members.

The story, set on a Greek island paradise, follows a young woman’s search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, however, the quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they visited 20 years ago, detailed the release.

Mamma Mia! premiered in the West End at the Prince Edward Theatre on April 6, 1999 and debuted in the U.S. on Nov. 17, 2000 at the Orpheum Theatre in San Francisco, California. The musical transferred to the Broadhurst Theatre on November 2, 2013 and remained one of the most popular shows on the Great White Way throughout its nearly 15-year run, the release said.

Mamma Mia!, produced by Meghan Ramos and directed by Michael Wallot, is musically directed by Jay Melberg and choreographed by J.P. Clemente. Ben Alker, Scot Claus, Mary Francis Coleman, Cristian Sondrana Crognale, Savanna Grottenthaler, Adam Guinn, Frenki Hykollari, Dan Marburger, Jacob Morales, Zach Pepe, Darryl Poenisch, Britt Powell, Anthony Reyna, Janine Smith and Roy Theilen star in the production.

Individual tickets are $35 for adults and $18 for youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5 discount on all Thursday and Saturday performances. Group rates and student rush discounts are available; veteran and active duty discounts available.

Mamma Mia! is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International, which also supplies all authorized performance materials, the release added.

All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too. Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at 480-837-9661 ext. 3; or visit fhtaz.org.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.