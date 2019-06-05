FHT hosts matinee for ‘Pinkalicious, the Musical’ on June 8

Dr. Wink, played by Shannon Gyger, discovers that Pinkalicious, played by Amelia Tomasello, has Pinkatitus. (Photo by Stephanie ‘Tippi’ Hart)

Fountain Hills Youth Theater has a special matinee performance of Pinkalicious, the Musical at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 8.

The opening of the final show for the 2018-19 season, Pinkalicious, the Musical shows at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. on Sundays through June 16, according to a press release about the musical based on the book by Victoria Kann and Elizabeth Kann.

Pinkalicious, the Musical is about a girl named Pinkalicious who constantly eats pink cupcakes despite warnings from her parents. When her pink indulgence lands her at the doctor’s office with “Pinkititis,” an affliction that turned her pink from head to toe, she must figure out how to cure the pink diagnosis.

The musical is about learning the power of self-control and the importance of moderation, according to the release.

Pinkalicious, the Musical is directed by Ross Collins, musically directed Paige Beckman, choreographed by Noel Irick and produced by Aimee Avery.

The production stars Allison Avery, Brooklyn Avery, Logan Barrett, Shannon Gyger, Kate Haskell, Lachlan Henderson, Arielle Kutz, Kennady MacDonald, Noelle Meylor, Ava Moffitt, Anna Parker, Paige Presley, Ryan Parker, Giselle Schmidt, Demitra Sideris, Amelia Tomasello and Bella Valdivieso.

All tickets are $15 and are available through the Theater Box Office. Group rates are available; veteran and active duty discounts.

Performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too, 11445 N. Saguaro Boulevard.

Call 480-837-9661 extension 3 or visit fhtaz.org.

