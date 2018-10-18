FIAT LUX to host adult-only Dia de los Muertos fundraiser

FIAT LUX, a new gallery at 6919 E. First Ave. in Scottsdale, will host a special event Thursday, Nov. 1 to benefit Kids in Focus, a non-profit organization that uses photography to impact the lives of Phoenix’s most at-risk kids.

The adults-only special event, Noche para los Niños, will be a celebration of food, drink and live entertainment and will feature an exhibition of the photographs taken by children from Kids in Focus programs, according to a press release.

Each year, Kids in Focus pairs youth facing adversities, such as homelessness, poverty, neglect and abuse, with Phoenix’s top photographers who inspire the kids to see the world in a new light.

The organization hopes these relationships foster self-esteem, creativity and trust, with the resulting photographs becoming an inspirational testament to the kids’ resiliency and the power of hope.

FIAT LUX, from 6-9 p.m., will be transformed into a Mexican Dia de los Muertos party with food, drinks, live music and interactive performers creating a world of mystery and fun, a release states.

Guests can explore the gallery rooms to view the exhibit, and then enjoy a fall night on the garden terrace, listening to live music by various featured musicians. Interactive performers such as a tarot card reader, mentalist and diverse performance artists will also be on hand.

Guests can purchase prints on display. Guests may also participate in a “wine pull, “ with all proceeds supporting Kids in Focus.

Guests are encouraged, per a release, to dress in black and bright colors and if feeling festive, paint their faces in the Dia de los Muertos skull tradition.

Food stations from Valley restaurants including The Parlor, Postino and Nibblers Catering will be offered, along with festive margaritas, beer and wine from Pour Masters.

Tickets for the Noche para los Niños event are $75 and all proceeds support Kids in Focus. To purchase tickets, visit http://www. kidsinfocus.org/events.

