Fort McDowell Casino hosts concerts, fireworks for July 4

Fort McDowell Casino will host music and fireworks for its celebration of Independence Day. (Submitted photo)

Fort McDowell Casino will host the Red, White and Boom Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

The event kicks off with a free outdoor concert and followed by a spectacular fireworks display that has become a Fort McDowell tradition.

An Eagles tribute band One of These Nights will take the stage from 7:30-9 p.m. Following the fireworks show, the celebration continues featuring the Thaddeus Rose Band performing the best dance rock hits of all time in the Lucky 7 Saloon from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a free commemorative Fourth of July t-Shirt available at the Fortune Club until 11:59 p.m. (while supplies last).

The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation created the The Fort McDowell Casino/We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center, 10424 N. Fort McDowell Road in Fountain Hills, to serve as a major Arizona vacation destination, a release states.

From outdoor adventures to relaxing spa retreats, this new venue will offer premium accommodations, championship golf, fun gaming, Southwestern entertainment and unique shopping.

