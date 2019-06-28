Fort McDowell Casino hosts concerts, fireworks for July 4

Jun 28th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Fort McDowell Casino will host music and fireworks for its celebration of Independence Day. (Submitted photo)

Fort McDowell Casino will host the Red, White and Boom Celebration at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3 with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

The event kicks off with a free outdoor concert and followed by a spectacular fireworks display that has become a Fort McDowell tradition.

An Eagles tribute band One of These Nights will take the stage from 7:30-9 p.m. Following the fireworks show, the celebration continues featuring the Thaddeus Rose Band performing the best dance rock hits of all time in the Lucky 7 Saloon from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. with a free commemorative Fourth of July t-Shirt available at the Fortune Club until 11:59 p.m. (while supplies last).

The Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation created the The Fort McDowell Casino/We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center, 10424 N. Fort McDowell Road in Fountain Hills, to serve as a major Arizona vacation destination, a release states.

From outdoor adventures to relaxing spa retreats, this new venue will offer premium accommodations, championship golf, fun gaming, Southwestern entertainment and unique shopping.

The Scottsdale Independent publishes a free daily newsletter. A print edition is mailed to 75,000 homes and businesses each month. If you value our journalistic mission, please consider showing us your support.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable. Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the arrow in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment
© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.
WordPress Responsive Theme designed by Theme Junkie