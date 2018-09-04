Fountain Hills Theater announces auditions for ‘The Rat Pack Lounge’

Fountain Hills Theater will be auditioning later this month for parts in “The Rat Pack Lounge,” a musical in which God tells Frank, Dean and Sammy that, though they are in heaven, they must take care of unfinished business on earth.

Auditions will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills. Callbacks, if required, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26.

Sign up for auditions at fhtaz.org/auditions/ or call 480-837-9661, ext. 3.

The play by James Hindman and Ray Roderick with musical arrangements by John Glaudini will run Nov. 2-18. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. All performances and rehearsals are at Fountain Hills Theater.

Those planning to audition must prepare 24-32 bars of a song that best shows off their voice, bring sheet music in the correct key to the audition and dress to move for dancing. An accompanist will be provided; there will be no pre-recorded accompaniment.

“Since the spirits of The Rat Pack inhabit the bodies of locals, there is no need for ‘look-a-likes’, just the sound and the style personified,” according to a release.

The show is “’It’s a Wonderful Life’ meets ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’” the release stated. “Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. are up in heaven, but God tells them they’ve left some unfinished business back on earth. It seems Frank made an unfulfilled promise to Vic, the owner of the Rat Pack Lounge. Now he and the boys have but one night to make things right.”

For information on all the roles that need to be filled and requirements, visit fhtaz.org/auditions/.

