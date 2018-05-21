Fountain Hills Theater hosting comedy ‘Ashes to Ashes’

Copperstate Productions has announced the hit farce “Ashes to Ashes” will run through June 17 at the Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd.

After a weekend binge, R.J. Spaulding wakes to find himself simultaneously engaged to three women who think he is alternately a mob kingpin, a gay activist and a Russian KGB agent.

He recruits his neighbor in an escalating series of lies to keep his secrets from the girls, his alimony hungry ex-wife and the largest hit man in New Jersey.

Ashes to Ashes will play at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays as well as 2 p.m. Sundays. Individual tickets are $30 for adults and $12 for youth 17 and under.

This production is not recommended for children as it contains adult subject matter and language. Group rates, Veteran, Active Duty, and Senior discounts are available.

“Ashes to Ashes” replaces FHT’s previously announced “Country Jukebox” and will now play July 13-Aug 5. All previously purchased tickets for “Country Jukebox” will be honored for “Ashes to Ashes” or may be used during the later dates of “Country Jukebox.”

“Ashes to Ashes” stars multiple award-winning actors including FHT’s Artistic Directors Ross Collins and Peter J. Hill, according to a press release. Mr. Hill and Mr. Collins, while working daily in close collaboration on FHT’s season productions, have not appeared together on stage in over six years.

Copperstate Productions, the company producing “Ashes to Ashes,” will put two of the Valley’s comedic actors together in one farce. Mr. Hill and Mr. Collins have played the roles of R.J. Spaulding and his neighbor Bobby in the past and both are gearing up for another ‘wild weekend binge’.

Mr. Hill’s wife, Noel Irick joins the cast as R.J’s ex-wife, Vivian, a release states. The rest of the cast includes Brooke Arellano, Bill Bennet, Sarah Brisco and Carolyn Elizabeth Brooker.

