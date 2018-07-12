Fountain Hills Theater hosting comedy play through end of July

Barbara McBain, Thomas Niels Mangum, Sarah Brisco and Peter J. Hill. (Photo Courtesy of Patty Torrilhon)

The Fountain Hills Theater, 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd., is hosting the comedy The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 through Sunday, July 29 on the theater’s Mainstage Too.

Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays as well as a 2 p.m. showing Sundays. Tickets are available by calling 480-837-9661 or on the theater’s website http://fhtaz.org with veteran and group discounts available, according to a press release.

The Big Radio Broadcast of 1941 is about a small, independent Midwest radio station is set to make the jump to national. Everything, including their financial future, depends entirely on going live with the national radio programming.

A sudden freak, however, snowstorm knocks out any chance of receiving the national feed. But, the four employees realizing that, while they can’t receive, they can still broadcast, a release states.

This leaves the questions “Can just four dedicated employees recreate an entire evening’s national radio broadcast? Can they save the station? Can they do it without falling in love?”

